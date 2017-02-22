Floor Folx: Invisible bridges across class and consciousness

FOOR Folx is an interactive visual arts exhibition featuring people, photography, film, and the written word to explore the experiences of FOrmerly poOR Folx in the Twin Cities.

FOOR Folx inspires conversation around the often-taboo topics of class and class mobility, like the acquisition of wealth and privilege and its unseen effects on people’s personal lives, professional possibilities, and even entire communities over time.

As a part of this exhibition, the film Historically Robbed: Minneapolis will explore the historical aspect of colonialism and capitalism, as it connects to socioeconomic status. The goal is to leave audiences with an understanding of the maelstrom of identities and emotions that contribute to being FOOR, and how it has uniquely shaped the consciousness of the marginalized middle class.