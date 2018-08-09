Family Health Fair at Cedar-Riverside

Minneapolis/St. Paul (Aug. 8, 2018) — Brian Coyle Center and Mixed Blood Theatre are hosting an annual health fair from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, inside and on the grounds of the two neighboring organizations in and around 420 S. 15th Avenue in the Cedar-Riverside in Minneapolis.

Families and people of all ages to attend and receive health screenings, cooking demonstrations, children’s activities, music with Sisco Omar and other local DJ’s and more. The free health monitoring include blood pressure, HIV testing, blood sugar testing and more from HealthPartners, Peoples’ Center, Hennepin Health and other co-sponsoring organizations.

Free Henna, Face-painting and backpacks with school supplies will be available to children attending with their families. Second Harvest will provide produce for interested participants. Drawings to win gift certificates will be held each hour of the fair. Supplies are limited so fair-goers are encouraged to come early.



Since 2008 Pillsbury United Communities at the Brian Coyle Center has been hosting the Cedar-Riverside Family Health Fair. This year Mixed Blood Theatre, located across the street from Coyle Center, will partner with the Center for this event.

“This health fair is a good and important way for our neighborhood and others to learn of the resources available from the various healthcare and social services providers in our community,” said Awol Windissa, event organizer with the Brian Coyle Center. “We hope it’s a start for some families and reminder to others that their health is key and that they can learn how to maintain good health.”

Mixed Blood, is currently involved in a health initiative in the Cedar-Riverside funded by Artplace America. The Theatre has been organizing storytelling circles to help improve communication and understanding between East African immigrants who live in the neighborhood and healthcare providers.

The Cedar-Riverside Health Fair represents a wonderful opportunity for members of the Cedar-Riverside community and the greater Twin Cities to gain access to healthcare and health-related resources for immigrant populations. This event is all-ages and free to the public.

Brian Coyle Center promotes social and economic equality, offering programs that build strength and support the entrepreneurial spirit of youth and adults. As a neighborhood center of Pillsbury United Communities, we strive to unite people across ethnicity, generations and organizations to promote the academic, economic, and social wellbeing of all. Coyle is Minneapolis’ busiest multi-service center, hosting 750+ daily visitors and annually serving 7,500+ individuals.

Mixed Blood Theatre has invited the global village into its audience and onto its stage for its unique brand of provocative, inclusive, and predictably unpredictable theater since 1976. Using theater to illustrate and animate, Mixed Blood models pluralism in pursuit of interconnections, shared humanity, and engaged citizenry.