Faith and Community Empowerment stand in solidarity with the Black community against police brutality and racism

LOS ANGELES (June 1, 2020) — Faith and Community Empowerment (FACE) stands in solidarity with the Black community in the fight against police brutality and systemic racism.

In the recent tragic death of George Floyd, the world witnessed in horror the face of evil, blatant racism and arrogance when power entrusted used their privileged positions to indiscriminately snuff out a life.

The truth of the words of Benjamin Franklin still stand today who stated, “Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.”

Hyepin Im, FACE President, stated, “As citizens, we place our trust in our leaders including law enforcement officers to act justly when we give them power over our lives. Too many times, this social contract has been broken, especially for Black Americans. We must fight against this injustice. As fellow communities of color, as Asian Americans, as immigrants, as Christians, as citizens of this country, FACE joins with the Black community and other protestors in solidarity to fight until this injustice is addressed and the promise of America can be attained by all Americans. We see you. We are with you.”

FACE also stands against the looters and instigators of criminal acts that destroy livelihoods and neighborhoods and in turn, hurt lives, especially upon communities of color and immigrant communities who are disproportionately impacted in such acts. This is another social contract broken.

We commit to stand in unity, to fight against racism, to choose life over death and to choose blessings over curses for our country. Your pain is our pain. We are one.

The FACE mission is to advance the Asian American community’s participation, contribution and influence through faith and community partnerships.