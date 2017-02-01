Elaine Chao sworn in as Transportation Secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Jan. 31, 2017) — The White House Office of the Vice President on Tuesday released the remarks of Vice President Mike Pence from the swearing-in ceremony for Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao

Elaine Chao, who is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, served as the U.S. Secretary of Labor under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009. She also served as Deputy Secretary of Transportation and Director of the Peace Corps under President George H. W. Bush.

Remarks as delivered on Tuesday.

“Well, good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for being here. On behalf of the President of the United States, it is my great privilege to welcome America’s new Secretary of the Department of Transportation, Elaine Chao. (Applause.)

It’s also an honor to be joined today by her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, as well as her father, Dr. James Chao, and by such an impressive and successful family. We’re honored that so many of you could be with us today to share this moment with this family and with this country.

Elaine, this day is a familiar one for you. You’ve already served your country in many capacities, most notably as Secretary of Labor for eight years under President George W. Bush. And your tenure at the department was widely lauded and continues to be celebrated as among the most significant in the history of that department.

Prior to that you were actually deputy secretary of the Department of Transportation and chairman of the Federal Maritime Commission. And you bring a wealth of experience now to leading this department in the Trump administration. Your significant experience in the private sector, ranging from business to nonprofits; your history of service and your accomplishments are lengthy. And I know the President is grateful for your willingness to step forward and bring your extraordinary talents to bear serving the country once again.

President Trump and I are appreciative that once again you have answered the call to serve America and advance the interests of the people of this country. Your leadership and your experience will serve well as the Secretary of Transportation, overseeing what we anticipate will be historic investments in our nation’s roads, bridges, airports, and above all, in our future. The President and I are confident that you will do more than your share as our new Secretary of the Department of Transportation to make America great again. And we thank you. (Applause.)

The oath is administered to Elaine Chao.

(Applause.)

