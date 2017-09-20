Day of Remembrance program screening

The Education Committee of the Twin Cities Japanese American Citizens League will host a screening its Day of Remembrance program at 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 at the Historic Fort Snelling Visitors Center Auditorium, 200 Tower Ave., St. Paul, Minn.

The screening is an encore presentation of the Day of Remembrance program that was taped live at the Minnesota History Center Auditorium on Feb. 19, which was the 75th Anniversary of Executive Order 9066, issued by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, that authorized the U.S. Government to incarcerate, without due process, over 110,000 civilians of Japanese ancestry, two-thirds of whom were American citizens, during World War II.

During the ceremony, attendees joined local survivors in a day of remembrance and reflected back on this constitutional crisis through a multimedia mix of music, images, and readings from the letters and diaries of internees, exploring the question, “Could it happen again?”

The event included a readers’ theater performance directed by Rick Shiomi and narrated by David Mura. Kyle Tran Myhre performed Dust, a poem he wrote especially for the ceremony. Readings were performed by community members, including Jaylani Hussein, Kathryn Haddad and Mustafa Jumale. The event also featured drumming by local group Kogen Taiko.

For more information call 612-726-1171 or visit https://www.tcjacl.org and http://www.mnhs.org/event/5020.