Creativity in Asian American Activism event this Friday

MINNEAPOLIS — Creativity in Asian American Activism, two exhibitions featuring works by John Matsunaga and Boone Nguyen, will be held March 2, 2018 at the University of Minnesota. Both events are free and open to the public.

At 1 p.m., Matsunaga’s mini exhibition will be held in room 311 of Appleby Hall, 128 Pleasant St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455. The artist talk will include an introduction and commentary by Michelle Lee, a graduate student in American Studies. This talk is hosted by Asian Pacific American Resource Center.

At 3 p.m., Nguyen’s artist talk will be held in room 101 of the Walter Library, 117 Pleasant St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455. There will be an introduction from Yuichiro Onishi and commentary by Diyah Larasati of Theatre Arts and Dance.

The Facebook Event page is here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2059305557650107/

The U of MN Events Calendar link to the event is here: https://events.umn.edu/Online/article/event_b/775062E8-795E-4A25-8A2B-CF401AE71512