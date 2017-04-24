Community & Justice Meet aims for diversity employment

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (April 21, 2017) — North Hennepin Community College (NHCC) will host a Community & Justice Meet in an effort to increase the diversity of students graduating from local law enforcement programs.

The event will take place on Wednesday, April 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Center for Business and Technology Grand Hall.

During the morning, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., NHCC will host students from various west metro high schools. The students will have the opportunity to learn about and explore careers in law enforcement and criminal justice, as well as form relationships with members of local law enforcement agencies. At 1 p.m., the event will be opened to the NHCC campus and any interested community members or groups.

The Community & Justice Meet is intended to engage students and community members in interactive exhibits and demonstrations, giving them a taste of various law enforcement professions. The presenters and interactive exhibits are listed below:

Presenters:

Brooklyn Park Police Department

Hennepin County Sheriff’s Department

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Metro Transit

North Hennepin Community College

Featured Exhibits/Demonstrations:

Crime Lab, Hazardous Evidence Response Team, Policing Scenarios, Communications Command Station, SWAT Team, Bomb Squad, Water Patrol, Cadets, Explorers, Aikido, K-9 Demos, Patrol, Squad Car Tours, Investigations and more.

For more information, please contact Sheila Lindstrom at 763-488-0115 or [email protected].