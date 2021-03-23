Civil Rights groups’ solidarity statement on hate crimes against Asian community

Civil Rights groups’ solidarity statement on hate crimes against Asian community0
WASHINGTON (March 23, 2021) — In the aftermath of last week’s massacre in Atlanta where eight people were murdered, including six women of Asian descent, 207 civil and human rights organizations released the following statement:
“White supremacist violence against communities of color continues to escalate, especially in recent years. The deadly shootings in the Atlanta area on March 16 follow an alarming 150% increase in violence and harassment against Asians and Asian Americans, with women reporting incidents at twice the rate as men, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is no coincidence that the horrific attack targeted women of color working low-wage jobs, as women of color are the most likely to suffer the consequences of racism, misogyny, and white supremacy.
“The civil and human rights community condemns these misogynistic and racist attacks and is united with our local allies in demanding community-centered responses to better support Asian women and elders, who have been disproportionately impacted by the increase in violence. These responses must include increased culturally informed support for survivors and the broader community; meaningful physical and mental health care access, including for all immigrants; and economic assistance that focuses on those who need it most.
“Our leaders must take steps to acknowledge and address the impact of hateful rhetoric, violence, and vitriol that have been directed at Asian Americans, especially over the past year. They must ensure that Asian American communities, including local organizations, have the resources to effectively support people targeted for hate. When political leaders who seek to deepen divisions and their enablers dehumanize communities of color and sow hatred through rhetoric and policy, they embolden white supremacists to commit horrific violence. This is unacceptable. We must all unite to demand accountability. Hate has no place in our country, and we cannot allow this bigotry to continue unaddressed.”
Background
- The Office of the Director of National Intelligence issued a report on March 1 warning Congress about the rising threat of white supremacists, and in particular, lone offenders.
- Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas testified on March 17 that domestic extremism “poses the most lethal and persistent terrorism-related threat to the homeland today.”
- Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta and Georgia NAACP issued a collective statement: A Community-Centered Response to Violence Against Asian American Communities.
- National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum issued a call to President Biden for Emergency Safety and Relief for Asian American and Pacific Islander Communities.
The Leadership Conference Education Fund
The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
AACI
ACCESS (Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services)
Advancing Justice | AAJC
African Communities Together
AFSCME
Alliance for Justice
Ameinu
American Association of University Women (AAUW)
American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC)
Americans United for Separation of Church and State
Amnesty International USA
Amplify Asian America
Anti-Defamation League
APAPA – San Diego
APAPA Texas
API Middle Tennessee
APIA Vote-MI
Appleseed Network
Arab American Institute
Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services (ACCESS)
Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum
Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund (AALDEF)
Asian American Organizing Project (AAOP)
Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote
Asian CineVision
Asian Culture And Education Society USA
Asian Law Alliance
Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies (APAICS)
Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance, AFL-CIO
Asian Pacific Partners for Empowerment, Advocacy and Leadership (APPEAL)
Asian Services In Action (ASIA)
ASIAN, Inc. 美亞輔鄰社
Asians in LA
Association of Asian Pacific Community Health Organizations (AAPCHO)
Augustus F. Hawkins Foundation
Austin Asian Community Civic Coalition
Autistic Self Advocacy Network
Avodah
Bayanihan Collective
Bazelon Center for Mental Health Law
Berkeley Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League
Boat People SOS (BPSOS)
Carolina Jews for Justice
Casa Ruby
Center for Disability Rights
Center for Law and Social Policy (CLASP)
Center for Learner Equity
Center for Reproductive Rights
Center For Southeast Asians
Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism – California State University, San Bernardino
Chinese American Citizens Alliance, Oakland Lodge
Chinese Culture Connection, Inc.
Clearinghouse on Women’s Issues
Dayenu: A Jewish Call to Climate Action
Dear Asian Americans
Demos
Disability Rights Advocates
Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund
Edot Midwest Regional Jewish Diversity and Racial Justice Collaborative
EMBARC
End Citizens United / Let America Vote Action Fund
Equal Justice Society
Faith and Community Empowerment (formerly KCCD)
Faith Organizing Alliance
FASTER – Filipino Americans in Science Technology Engineering Arts and Mathematics
Feminist Majority Foundation
FilAmplified
Girls Inc.
GLSEN
GOLD HOUSE
HIAS
Hindu American Foundation
Hispanic Federation
Hop Sing Tong Denver
Human Rights Campaign
Human Rights Watch
Immigrant Legal Resource Center
Impact Fund
Interfaith Alliance
International Leadership Foundation
Iowa Asian Alliance
Japanese American Citizens League
JCRC of San Francisco
Jewish Community Action
Jewish Council for Public Affairs
Jewish Council on Urban Affairs
Jewish Women International
Jewish World Watch
Justice in Aging
KAFO Fund
Keshet
Korean American Center
Korean American Democratic Committee
Korean Community Services, Inc.
Lab/Shul
Lambda Legal
Lambda Phi Epsilon International Fraternity, Inc.
Laotian American National Alliance
LatinoJustice PRLDEF
LE GaFa, Leadership and Education Through Gagana Fa’a Samoa
LEAD Filipino
League of Conservation Voters
League of Women Voters of U.S.
LEAP (Leadership Education for Asian Pacifics)
Learning Policy Institute
Little Lights Urban Ministries
Louisiana Advocates for Immigants in Detention
MAPAAC
Marshallese Youth of Orange County
MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger
Missouri Asian American Youth Foundation
Morrison & Foerster LLP
Movement Advancement Project
Moving Traditions
Muslim Advocates
NAAAP
NAACP
NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF)
NALEO
NANAY
NARAL Pro-Choice America
National Action Network (NAN)
National Alliance for Partnerships in Equity (NAPE)
National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA)
National Asian Pacific American Medical Student Association
National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum
National Asian Pacific Center on Aging (NAPCA)
National Black Justice Coalition
National CAPACD- National Coalition for Asian Pacific American Community Development
National Center for Civil and Human Rights
National Center for Learning Disabilities
National Center for Transgender Equality
National Consumer Law Center
National Council of Jewish Women
National Council of Negro Women
National Disability Rights Network (NDRN)
National Education Association
National Employment Law Project
National Employment Lawyers Association
National Equality Action Team (NEAT)
National Fair Housing Alliance
National Federation of Filipino American Associations (NaFFAA)
National Housing Law Project
National Indian Education Association
National Japanese American Memorial Foundation
National Organization for Women
National Women’s Law Center
Native American Rights Fund
NDRN
Network of Jewish Human Service Agencies
New American Leaders
New Jersey Institute for Social Justice
New York Jewish Agenda
Not In Our Town
OCA – Asian Pacific American Advocates
OCA – Asian Pacific American Advocates, Greater Cleveland Chapter
OCA Greater Phoenix
OCA-Greater Houston
OCAPICA
Ohio AAPI Caucus
Open to All
Orange County Asian and Pacific Islander Community Alliance (OCAPICA)
Oxfam America
Pacific Islander Health Partnership
People For the American Way
People’s Parity Project
PFLAG National
Planned Parenthood Federation of America
Poverty & Race Research Action Council
Public Advocacy for Kids (PAK)
Public Citizen
Public Justice
Rabbinical Assembly
Reconstructing Judaism
Reconstructionist Rabbinical Association
Reproaction
SAAVETX
Sacred Heart Community Service
Service Employees International Union (SEIU)
SHK Global Health
Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund (SALDEF)
South Asian Americans Leading Together (SAALT)
South Asian Public Health Association (SAPHA)
Southeast Asia Resource Action Center – SEARAC
Southern Poverty Law Center
T’ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights
Taiwanese American Professionals – Washington, D.C.
The Center for Asian Pacific American Women
The Employee Rights Advocacy Institute For Law & Policy
The National Council of Asian Pacific Americans (NCAPA)
The United Methodist Church – General Board of Church and Society
The Workers Circle
The Young S.A.M.O.A.
Transportation Learning Center
UC Berkeley Pilipinx American Alumni Chapter
UC Irvine
UCLA Center for EthnoCommunications
UnidosUS
Union for Reform Judaism
United Church of Christ, Justice and Local Church Ministries
UpStart
Voice of Vietnamese Americans
YAFFED
YWCA USA
The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights is a coalition charged by its diverse membership of more than 220 national organizations to promote and protect the rights of all persons in the United States. The Leadership Conference works toward an America as good as its ideals. For more information on The Leadership Conference and its member organizations, visit www.civilrights.org.
The Leadership Conference Education Fund builds public will for federal policies that promote and protect the civil and human rights of all persons in the United States. The Education Fund’s campaigns empower and mobilize advocates around the country to push for progressive change in the United States. It was founded in 1969 as the education and research arm of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. For more information on The Education Fund, visit www.civilrights.org/edfund.