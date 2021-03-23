Civil Rights groups’ solidarity statement on hate crimes against Asian community

WASHINGTON (March 23, 2021) — In the aftermath of last week’s massacre in Atlanta where eight people were murdered, including six women of Asian descent, 207 civil and human rights organizations released the following statement:

“White supremacist violence against communities of color continues to escalate, especially in recent years. The deadly shootings in the Atlanta area on March 16 follow an alarming 150% increase in violence and harassment against Asians and Asian Americans, with women reporting incidents at twice the rate as men, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is no coincidence that the horrific attack targeted women of color working low-wage jobs, as women of color are the most likely to suffer the consequences of racism, misogyny, and white supremacy.

“The civil and human rights community condemns these misogynistic and racist attacks and is united with our local allies in demanding community-centered responses to better support Asian women and elders, who have been disproportionately impacted by the increase in violence. These responses must include increased culturally informed support for survivors and the broader community; meaningful physical and mental health care access, including for all immigrants; and economic assistance that focuses on those who need it most.

“Our leaders must take steps to acknowledge and address the impact of hateful rhetoric, violence, and vitriol that have been directed at Asian Americans, especially over the past year. They must ensure that Asian American communities, including local organizations, have the resources to effectively support people targeted for hate. When political leaders who seek to deepen divisions and their enablers dehumanize communities of color and sow hatred through rhetoric and policy, they embolden white supremacists to commit horrific violence. This is unacceptable. We must all unite to demand accountability. Hate has no place in our country, and we cannot allow this bigotry to continue unaddressed.”



Background

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence issued a report on March 1 warning Congress about the rising threat of white supremacists, and in particular, lone offenders.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas testified on March 17 that domestic extremism “poses the most lethal and persistent terrorism-related threat to the homeland today.”

Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta and Georgia NAACP issued a collective statement: A Community-Centered Response to Violence Against Asian American Communities.

National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum issued a call to President Biden for Emergency Safety and Relief for Asian American and Pacific Islander Communities.



The Leadership Conference Education Fund

The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

AACI

ACCESS (Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services)

Advancing Justice | AAJC

African Communities Together

AFSCME

Alliance for Justice

Ameinu

American Association of University Women (AAUW)

American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC)

Americans United for Separation of Church and State

Amnesty International USA

Amplify Asian America

Anti-Defamation League

APAPA – San Diego

APAPA Texas

API Middle Tennessee

APIA Vote-MI

Appleseed Network

Arab American Institute

Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services (ACCESS)

Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum

Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund (AALDEF)

Asian American Organizing Project (AAOP)

Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote

Asian CineVision

Asian Culture And Education Society USA

Asian Law Alliance

Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies (APAICS)

Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance, AFL-CIO

Asian Pacific Partners for Empowerment, Advocacy and Leadership (APPEAL)

Asian Services In Action (ASIA)

ASIAN, Inc. 美亞輔鄰社

Asians in LA

Association of Asian Pacific Community Health Organizations (AAPCHO)

Augustus F. Hawkins Foundation

Austin Asian Community Civic Coalition

Autistic Self Advocacy Network

Avodah

Bayanihan Collective

Bazelon Center for Mental Health Law

Berkeley Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League

Boat People SOS (BPSOS)

Carolina Jews for Justice

Casa Ruby

Center for Disability Rights

Center for Law and Social Policy (CLASP)

Center for Learner Equity

Center for Reproductive Rights

Center For Southeast Asians

Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism – California State University, San Bernardino

Chinese American Citizens Alliance, Oakland Lodge

Chinese Culture Connection, Inc.

Clearinghouse on Women’s Issues

Dayenu: A Jewish Call to Climate Action

Dear Asian Americans

Demos

Disability Rights Advocates

Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund

Edot Midwest Regional Jewish Diversity and Racial Justice Collaborative

EMBARC

End Citizens United / Let America Vote Action Fund

Equal Justice Society

Faith and Community Empowerment (formerly KCCD)

Faith Organizing Alliance

FASTER – Filipino Americans in Science Technology Engineering Arts and Mathematics

Feminist Majority Foundation

FilAmplified

Girls Inc.

GLSEN

GOLD HOUSE

HIAS

Hindu American Foundation

Hispanic Federation

Hop Sing Tong Denver

Human Rights Campaign

Human Rights Watch

Immigrant Legal Resource Center

Impact Fund

Interfaith Alliance

International Leadership Foundation

Iowa Asian Alliance

Japanese American Citizens League

JCRC of San Francisco

Jewish Community Action

Jewish Council for Public Affairs

Jewish Council on Urban Affairs

Jewish Women International

Jewish World Watch

Justice in Aging

KAFO Fund

Keshet

Korean American Center

Korean American Democratic Committee

Korean Community Services, Inc.

Lab/Shul

Lambda Legal

Lambda Phi Epsilon International Fraternity, Inc.

Laotian American National Alliance

LatinoJustice PRLDEF

LE GaFa, Leadership and Education Through Gagana Fa’a Samoa

LEAD Filipino

League of Conservation Voters

League of Women Voters of U.S.

LEAP (Leadership Education for Asian Pacifics)

Learning Policy Institute

Little Lights Urban Ministries

Louisiana Advocates for Immigants in Detention

MAPAAC

Marshallese Youth of Orange County

MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger

Missouri Asian American Youth Foundation

Morrison & Foerster LLP

Movement Advancement Project

Moving Traditions

Muslim Advocates

NAAAP

NAACP

NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF)

NALEO

NANAY

NARAL Pro-Choice America

National Action Network (NAN)

National Alliance for Partnerships in Equity (NAPE)

National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA)

National Asian Pacific American Medical Student Association

National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum

National Asian Pacific Center on Aging (NAPCA)

National Black Justice Coalition

National CAPACD- National Coalition for Asian Pacific American Community Development

National Center for Civil and Human Rights

National Center for Learning Disabilities

National Center for Transgender Equality

National Consumer Law Center

National Council of Jewish Women

National Council of Negro Women

National Disability Rights Network (NDRN)

National Education Association

National Employment Law Project

National Employment Lawyers Association

National Equality Action Team (NEAT)

National Fair Housing Alliance

National Federation of Filipino American Associations (NaFFAA)

National Housing Law Project

National Indian Education Association

National Japanese American Memorial Foundation

National Organization for Women

National Women’s Law Center

Native American Rights Fund

NDRN

Network of Jewish Human Service Agencies

New American Leaders

New Jersey Institute for Social Justice

New York Jewish Agenda

Not In Our Town

OCA – Asian Pacific American Advocates

OCA – Asian Pacific American Advocates

OCA – Asian Pacific American Advocates, Greater Cleveland Chapter

OCA Greater Phoenix

OCA-Greater Houston

OCAPICA

Ohio AAPI Caucus

Open to All

Orange County Asian and Pacific Islander Community Alliance (OCAPICA)

Oxfam America

Pacific Islander Health Partnership

People For the American Way

People’s Parity Project

PFLAG National

Planned Parenthood Federation of America

Poverty & Race Research Action Council

Public Advocacy for Kids (PAK)

Public Citizen

Public Justice

Rabbinical Assembly

Reconstructing Judaism

Reconstructionist Rabbinical Association

Reproaction

SAAVETX

Sacred Heart Community Service

Service Employees International Union (SEIU)

SHK Global Health

Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund (SALDEF)

South Asian Americans Leading Together (SAALT)

South Asian Public Health Association (SAPHA)

Southeast Asia Resource Action Center – SEARAC

Southern Poverty Law Center

T’ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights

Taiwanese American Professionals – Washington, D.C.

The Center for Asian Pacific American Women

The Employee Rights Advocacy Institute For Law & Policy

The National Council of Asian Pacific Americans (NCAPA)

The United Methodist Church – General Board of Church and Society

The Workers Circle

The Young S.A.M.O.A.

Transportation Learning Center

UC Berkeley Pilipinx American Alumni Chapter

UC Irvine

UCLA Center for EthnoCommunications

UnidosUS

Union for Reform Judaism

United Church of Christ, Justice and Local Church Ministries

UpStart

Voice of Vietnamese Americans

YAFFED

YWCA USA

The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights is a coalition charged by its diverse membership of more than 220 national organizations to promote and protect the rights of all persons in the United States. The Leadership Conference works toward an America as good as its ideals. For more information on The Leadership Conference and its member organizations, visit www.civilrights.org.

The Leadership Conference Education Fund builds public will for federal policies that promote and protect the civil and human rights of all persons in the United States. The Education Fund’s campaigns empower and mobilize advocates around the country to push for progressive change in the United States. It was founded in 1969 as the education and research arm of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. For more information on The Education Fund, visit www.civilrights.org/edfund.