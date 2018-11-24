Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist and Jewish leaders celebrate joint Thanksgiving

Carson City, Nev. (Nov. 24, 2018) — Nevada based Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist and Jewish leaders joined together to celebrate a multi-faith Thanksgiving on Tuesday.

The event was held two days prior to the Thanksgiving Thursday at the Connected Church of the Nazarene. The theme of the interfaith worship service was “Amends & Reconciliation.” Various religious leaders spoke on the topic of making amends and working toward reconciliation. The event announcement described the service as an inclusive and positive way to prepare for Thanksgiving and the holidays. Leaders of our several faith communities were invited along with the community to seek ways of healing divisions and to work toward unity in the midst of diversity.

Among the speakers were the Rev. Jeremy John Tuttle, lead Pastor of Connected Church of the Nazarene; the Rev. Jeffrey Paul, rector of Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church; the Rev. Chad Adamik, pastor at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Family; Rabbi Evon J. Yakar, of Temple Bat Yam in South Lake Tahoe and North Tahoe Hebrew Congregation in Tahoe Vista; Dennis Schreiner, deacon at Saint Teresa of Avila Catholic Community; T.J. Saputra from Carson City Muslim Community; Rajan Zed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism; Susan Juetten of Dharma Zephyr Insight Meditation Community; Steep Weiss from First Church of Christ-Scientist; and Jack Smith from Temple Bat Yam.

Zed read prayers from ancient Hindu scriptures Rig-Veda and Upanishads. He said that more events that provide an inclusive and broader understanding of religion are needed to help unite communities.

Jess Bunes and Ben Schuler of Connected Church of the Nazarene performed the Lauren Daigle song, “Come Alive (Dry Bones).”