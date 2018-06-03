CAPI to host World Refugee Day event

CAPI USA will host a Twin Cities World Refugee Day event from noon to 6 p.m., Sunday, July 15, 2018 at Loring Park, Minneapolis. The event is free and open to the public.

Twin Cities World Refugee Day is an annual celebration of the thousands of refugees who have been resettled in Minnesota over the past four decades and the countless family and friends who have joined them here. The event will celebrate the diverse refugee communities of the Twin Cities and surrounding areas through art and cultural performances, speakers, food, vendors, children’s activities, cultural displays and a resource fair.

In 2000, the United Nations General Assembly established June 20 as World Refugee Day. People all over the world have celebrated World Refugee Day with events that honor the world’s over 15 million refugees and raise awareness. To show support of refugee communities and let them know they are safe in Minnesota.

This event is organized by a planning committee that represents nonprofit and government organizations that serve refugees in Minnesota. CAPI USA is the host organization for the event.

This event is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board and the MN Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.

For more information on the event visit https://www.capiusa.org.