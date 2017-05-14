CAIR-MN welcomes conviction in Islamophobic shooting of Somali-American Muslims

MINNEAPOLIS (May 13, 2017) — The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) today welcomed a conviction for the bias-motivated attempted murder of Somali-American Muslim men last year.

Anthony Sawina, 26, was found guilty of nine felony counts, including attempted first-degree murder.

“We appreciate the jury’s understanding of the egregious harm done by Mr. Sawina to the men he tried to murder and to the Twin Cities Muslim community as a whole,” said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of CAIR-MN.

On June 29, 2016, five Somali men in Dinkytown were on the way to a mosque for prayers when they were insulted by a member of a group leaving Library Bar. As the five Somali men were attempting to leave in their car, one of the bar patrons said, “(Expletive) Muslims.” Words were exchanged and Sawina drew a handgun and pointed it at the car. During the trial, several of the victims testified that they heard Sawina say, “I’m going to kill you all.”

