Brooklyn Park Police partner with Cabela’s and Special Olympics to go fishing

Brooklyn Park, Minn. (July 26, 2018) — The Brooklyn Park Police Department is excited to announce that we have partnered with Special Olympics Minnesota (SOMN) and Cabela’s to engage Special Olympic athletes in the sport of fishing. While Special Olympics is known for offering children and adults with intellectual disabilities year-round sports training and competitive events, fishing is a sport that has not traditionally been available to these athletes.

On July 26th at 8:30 a.m., athletes and Brooklyn Park police officers will meet at Cabela’s in Rogers, Minn., where they will receive fishing equipment donated by Cabela’s, along with a fishing tutorial from Cabela’s Pro-Staff. At 10:30 a.m. the athletes and officers will then fish together at the City of Brooklyn Park “Cops n’ Kids Fishing” pond located on the City campus (5200 85 th Ave N Brooklyn Park). Athletes will be partnered one-on-one with a police officer for a day of fishing.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department is using this unique opportunity to continue to grow its community engagement efforts. Extending this outreach to people with disabilities is another step forward in bridging the gap between the community and the police and provides an opportunity for officers to personally connect with the community they serve.

This event will take place on July 26 th , 2018. The event will begin at Cabela’s in Rogers (20200 Rogers Dr, Rogers, MN 55374) and then move to the Brooklyn Park Community Activity Center (5200 85th Ave., Brooklyn Park MN, 55443). For interviews at Cabela’s please be on-site at 9 a.m., for interviews at the community activity center, please be on-site at 11 a.m.