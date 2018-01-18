Brooklyn Center to host ‘Community and Police: Continuing the Conversation’

Brooklyn Center, Minn. (Jan. 17, 2018) — The Multicultural Advisory Committee of the cities of Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park, Minn., present Community and Police Continuing the Conversation — How can we work together to build a stronger, safer community?

Local law enforcement leaders invite the public to be a part of the discussion from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, in the Forum Room of Park Center High School, 7300 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Park, MN 55443. Use the Noble Avenue entrance.

The event will be co-hosted by Brooklyn Center Police Chief Gannon, and Brooklyn Park Police Chief Enevoldsen, along with facilitator Bill Woodson, executive director of Forward Motion Management Consulting.

The leaders will talk about how local law enforcement priorities are affected by federal policy changes on matters such as immigration and marijuana possession. The conversation will also address how local law enforcement is impacted by national events like the NFL Super Bowl.

Other topics will include efforts to increase diversity as a priority in local police departments. The police chiefs will provide information on progress and what the plans are going forward.

Issues of importance to the community that will be discussed include the plan to implement police officer body cameras and improving public access to data such as police contact information.

Presentations will include key local law enforcement accomplishments of 2017, and the priorities for 2018. The chiefs will talk about how the community support local police.

For more information contact Paula Van Avery, 612-559-4274, [email protected], or Miamon Queeglay, 763-503-3265, [email protected]