Brooklyn Bridge Alliance for Youth announces Accelerating Youth Success Champion

Brooklyn Park, Minn. (Jan. 15, 2018) — The Brooklyn Bridge Alliance for Youth has selected One2One mentoring as their 2017 Champion for Accelerating Youth Success.

The One2One mentoring program connects college students from North Hennepin Community College to students in Osseo Public schools to make sure kids are successful.

“I would have to say volunteering with One2One has been one of the most fulfilling things I have ever been a part of. Being a mentor has really added to my life in a way I did not think possible,” said one NHCC student recently.

One2One Mentoring received the award after praise from all stakeholders involved.

“In 2016 we heard from the community that to accelerate youth success we needed more people in the community to mobilize caring adults, build social emotional skills in youth, ensure equitable access to their services and disrupt systems to improve outcomes for young people. This group does just that, said Rebecca Gilgen, executive director for the Brooklyn Bridge Alliance for Youth.

Join the Brooklyn Bridge Alliance for the special presentation to One2One members on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 3:30 p.m. at Brooklyn Park City Council Chambers, located at 5200 85th Ave. N.

The Brooklyn Bridge Alliance for Youth brings together youth, community, cities, schools, colleges and the county to improve outcomes for young people. For more information on One2One, or to become a mentor, go to http://www.one2onementor.org.