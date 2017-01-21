Bob DeFlores classic jazz film series

Chanhassen, Minn. (Jan. 19, 2017) — Bob DeFlores will present another of his rare, classic film compilations at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres in the Fireside Theatre on Sunday afternoons at 3 p.m. in a short series starting in February.

DeFlores, renowned local film historian and archivist, will offer commentary and answer questions, making the film experience truly unique. This is a wonderful opportunity to see very rare film compilations and hear stories of their origin.

Additionally, guests can now enjoy the films on the new projection system in the Fireside Theatre. At just $12 per ticket, this is a delightful afternoon. You may order all four films at a package price of $40 per person. After the film, dinner may be added for an additional $15 per person. Call 952-934-1525 to reserve tickets or order online at ChanhassenDT.com.



Tickets are $12 (purchase four film package, tickets only $10 each)

DATES:

Sunday, February 12 LEGENDS OF JAZZ Part 2

Sunday, March 5 THE GREAT TAP DANCERS (1929-1970s)

Sunday, April 2 VAUDEVILLE OF YESTERYEAR (1922-1950s)

Sunday, May 7 THE BIG BANDS (1923-1950s)

After the enormous response to LEGENDS OF JAZZ this past summer, Bob DeFlores has pulled together an all-new continued collection of famed jazz musicians of the past in “Part 2.” Hear the legends: Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Count Basie, Dave Brubeck, Thelonius Monk, Ahmad Jamal, Roy Eldridge, Coleman Hawkins, Bud Freeman and more.

THE GREAT TAP DANCERS (1929-1970s)

A treat for lovers of tap dance and the great musicals, Bob DeFlores will take a look at the great tap dancers of the past. This all-new compilation will thrill lovers of stage and film musicals. Enjoy incomparable tappers including: The Nicholas Brothers, Shirley Temple, Ray Bolger, Donald O’Connor, Fred Astaire & Ginger Rogers and more.

VAUDEVILLE OF YESTERYEAR (1922-1950s)

Revel in great moments and rare performances of vaudeville stars of yesteryear. With performances including: Eddie Cantor, W.C. Fields, Abbott & Costello, Edgar Bergen with Charlie McCarthy, Jack Benny, George Burns & Bing Crosby and more.

THE BIG BANDS (1923-1950s)

Bob DeFlores has compiled a look at the wonderful Big Band orchestras and the music of the past featuring: Rudy Vallee, Tommy & Jimmy Dorsey, Ozzie Nelson, Duke Ellington, Woody Herman, Glen Gray and His Casa Loma Orchestra, Stan Kenton, Louis Jordan, Glen Miller and more.

Film captures the heart and soul of our times. It entertains, educates, and enlightens. It records the events that take place on the grand stage of history.

Film preservationist and historian Bob DeFlores is known throughout the film and television industry for his efforts in preserving precious film. Chanhassen Dinner Theatres is pleased to present this Sunday afternoon Bob DeFlores film series with Bob, who will be here to introduce the films and take your questions. We hope you will come and enjoy it!

Bob DeFlores grew up surrounded by the entertainment community. He was born in San Francisco and raised in Hollywood, where his parents performed in movies, radio, and nightclubs. His aunt Iris appeared with Johnny Weissmuller in the Tarzan series, and his aunt Gladys worked as a secretary for Harold Lloyd.

Bob began collecting and restoring films in 1953. He used to do it as a hobby. Eventually, he quit his job as art director for a Minneapolis architectural firm and began searching for and preserving films full time. Over the past 50 years he has located and preserved hundreds of films from 1900 to 1950: newsreels, comedies, sports footage, features, and more. His quest to find rare film footage can be likened to the work of a detective. His sleuthing has led him to the only known film prints of Outside the Law (1921, with Lon Chaney), Fatal Marriage (original title Enoch Arden, 1916, with Lillian Gish), and Song O’ My Heart (1930, with tenor John McCormack).

Bob’s special interest is early jazz and big band films. One of his favorite singers is Bing Crosby, so Bob collected many Crosby films including such rare prints as Please (1933), The Fifth Freedom (1951), and Here is My Heart (1934). His collection efforts were rewarded in 1976 when he donated Swing with Bing for showing at the Bing Crosby Golf Tournament in Pebble Beach. Bing had lost his copy in a fire and had not seen the 1937 film in many years. When he spotted his father and brother in the film, Bing was deeply moved.

In 1977, Bing invited Bob to visit his home and Bob gladly accepted. Bob showed Bing many rare, nearly lost, Crosby films and arranged to make copies available to Bing. In return, Bing let Bob borrow and copy anything from his film vault. Bob chose rare films like The Road to Home which is not listed in Bing Crosby filmographies and which most Crosby fans have never even heard of, much less seen.



Bob has also assisted many other celebrities in completing their film libraries, including Ginger Rogers, Eleanor Powell, Shirley Temple, Tex Beneke, Buddy Rogers, the family of W.C. Fields, Loretta Young, Frankie Carle, and Phil Harris.

Bob’s other professional experiences are many and varied. He has put together film programs for hundreds of organizations across the United States. He has helped many television stations with programming and has assisted on innumerable documentaries, tributes, and television specials. These include Minneapolis in 19 Minutes, the A&E Biography and History series, and Ken Burns’ Jazz and Unforgiveable Blackness: The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson. Bob has worked with CBS and NBC and supplies the Grammy Awards and the Kennedy Center Honors with rare footage.

As a supporter of good causes, Bob has helped with fundraising campaigns for the University of Kansas, Normandale Community College, and the Judy Garland Museum. He has lectured on film preservation at schools and even toured the nation’s colleges with the grandson of W.C. Fields. In 2000, the Normandale Community College Foundation honored Bob by selecting him to receive their annual Community Connection award. This award recognizes all he has done over the years to connect generations through the history of film.

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres is honored and pleased to offer this 2017 film series continuation to its audiences. Lovers of music, dance and musicals will be especially fond of this entertaining series.

Related