AARP accepting APIA Hero Award nominations in May

During Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, AARP is celebrating unsung heroes. AARP proudly announces a call for nominations for its 3rd annual Asian American andPacific Islander Hero Awards to acknowledge the extraordinary staff and volunteers of nonprofit organizations that serve AAPIs age 50-plus. AARP is seeking nominees who are important contributors to their organizations, who make a difference and whose stories inspire others to do more in their communities. Nominations may be submitted now until May 31.

“We are proud to once again put the spotlight on the nonprofit staff and volunteers who go above and beyond to serve, assist, and care for seniors,” said Daphne Kwok, AARP Vice President of Multicultural Leadership, Asian American and Pacific IslanderAudience Strategy. “To acknowledge and thank the unsung heroes who work to improve the lives of older AAPIs in your community, nominate someone you know who is making a difference.”

Click to watch the video at aarp.org.

Ten finalists—five staff members and five volunteers—will be chosen from the submitted nominees by a committee comprised of AARP staff. The finalists will be featured at facebook.com/aarpaapi for the public to cast their vote. One staff member and one volunteer will be awarded $1,000, and their respective organizations will also each receive a $1,000 cash prize. Each winner and their organization will also be featured in a cinematic 3- to 5-minute short film to be promoted by AARP.

For more information and to submit a nomination, visit aarp.org/aapi. Eligible nominees include any non-senior management employee or volunteer of a non-profit organization that serves Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders age 50-plus. Nominees can be any age and ethnicity. The awards are open to the public and there is no fee to submit a nomination.

Visit us at aarp.org/aapi, chinese.aarp.org, Facebook, Twitter and WeChat.