AT&T contributes $95,000 to Hmong American Partnership Youth Job Skills program

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Feb. 13, 2018) — Hmong American Partnership received a $95,000 contribution from AT&T* to support its Youth Job Skills program and help low-income at-risk Southeast Asian youth gain employment skills.

The AT&T contribution will help 125 Southeast Asian youth in Saint Paul and across the Twin Cities gain career counseling and soft skills training. The contribution is part of AT&T Aspire, the company’s initiative to help provide access to education and training people need to get and keep good jobs.

“For the past four years, AT&T has supported HAP’s efforts in youth workforce development,” said Bao Vang, president and CEO, HAP. “Continued support will help us to train a new generation of youth workers that will help to diversify and enhance these growth industries. We’re pleased to receive this AT&T donation to further our efforts to train the workforce of the future.”

Students who participate in the Youth Job Skills program benefit from career counseling, soft skills training, and college exploration and preparation. They also receive pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship training through three tracks – Construction, Information Technology and Health Care – through collaborations with the Finishing Trades Institute and American Indian OIC.

Youth also work with a career navigator to complete individualized career plans. The goal is to increase the number of low-income youth successfully entering and advancing their employment skills within an in-demand occupation that pays livable wages.

“Hmong American Partnership is helping to provide career pathways for Southeast Asian youth in the Twin Cities,” said Paul Weirtz, president, AT&T Minnesota. “We are proud to support their Youth Job Skills program to prepare Southeast Asian youth for future success in the workforce.”

In 2016, the Youth Job Skills program served 94 students with the following results: 100% attained basic skills, work readiness and occupational skills; 100% attained their secondary school diploma or equivalent; and 70% received post high school placement for education or work.

Hmong American Partnership is a social service and community development organization that provides Hmong and other refugee communities with services and support to help them adjust to life in America and maximize available opportunities. It is the largest Hmong organization in Minnesota and serves a population that has historically experienced low academic achievement and employability. To learn more, please visit: http://www.hmong.org.

AT&T invests in education and job training to create a skilled and diverse workforce that powers our company – and our country – for the future. Through the AT&T Aspire initiative, AT&T helps provide access to education and training people need to get and keep good jobs. Since 2008, we’ve committed $400 million to programs to help millions of students in all 50 states and around the world. AT&T Aspire brings together the power of our network – our employees, our technology and organizations – to connect people to opportunities through education and job training.

Since 2014, AT&T has contributed $380,000 to Hmong American Partnership, including today’s $95,000 contribution, to support its workforce development programs for Southeast Asian youth.