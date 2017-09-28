Asian Pacific Minnesotans Leadership Awards Dinner

The Asian Pacific Minnesotans Leadership Awards Dinner is three weeks away.
We’ve extended the RSVP deadline to Wednesday, October 4th.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19 from 5:30 to 8:30 P.M.


ENVISION HOSPITALITY and CATERING, OAKDALE MN
Each year the Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans organizes a dinner that brings community members together to recognize and honor Asian-Pacific Americans who have given generously of themselves to our community and to Minnesota.
The 2017 Dinner will be held on Thursday, October 19, from 5:30 to 8:00 P.M.at the Envision Catering & Hospitality (formerly the Prom Center) in Oakdale.
Tickets for the Annual Dinner are $40 per person. Tickets provide entrance, food and drink.

Please consider sponsoring this event and joining us to honor and celebrate this year’s awardees.

Sponsorship levels are outlined HERE.

If you would like to become a sponsor for the dinner please contact Karina Vang, our lead staff on the Dinner, at your earliest convenience, but if possible, no later than Friday, September 29, 2017. Ms. Vang can be reached at 651-757-1740 or at [email protected].
Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans

Centennial Office Building
658 Cedar Street Suite 160

St. PaulMinnesota 55101
