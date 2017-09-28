Asian Pacific Minnesotans Leadership Awards Dinner

You are a valued member of our community and we would be honored to have you there.

————–

Please consider sponsoring this event and joining us to honor and celebrate this year’s awardees.

Sponsorship levels are outlined HERE .

If you would like to become a sponsor for the dinner please contact Karina Vang, our lead staff on the Dinner, at your earliest convenience, but if possible, no later than Friday, September 29, 2017. Ms. Vang can be reached at 651-757-1740 or at [email protected].