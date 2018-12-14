Asian Pacific Caucus to form in Minnesota Legislature

St. Paul, Minn. (Dec. 14, 2018) — With the number of Asian and Pacific Islander elected state senators and representatives increasing from two-to-six in the November election, some of the elected officials will announce a newly formed caucus on Tuesday.

State Rep-elect Samantha Vang, DFL-40B (Brooklyn Center); Rep-elect Kaohly Her, DFL-64A (St. Paul); Rep-elect Jay Xiong, DFL, 67B (St. Paul); Rep-elect Tou Xiong, DFL-53A (Maplewood), and Rep. Fue Lee, DFL-59A (Minneapolis), will be joined by area community to announce the formation of the first Minnesota Asian Pacific (MAP) Caucus at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18 in the Minnesota State Capitol Press Conference Room B971; 75 Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, St. Paul, Minn.

In the event announcement the leaders said the number of elected Asian and Pacific Islander officials is enough to have a collective voice on critical issues. The representatives will also discuss legislative priorities for the upcoming 2019 session.