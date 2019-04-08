Asian Hall of Fame names athlete, filmmaker, producer and fashion designer as 2019 class

The Robert Chinn Foundation welcomes four esteemed members of the Class of 2019 Asian Hall of Fame.

John Robert (J.R.) Celski,Jonathan M. Chu, Marc Anthony Nicolas and Luly Yang will be inducted on Saturday, May 11 during Asian Pacific American Heritage Month at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Seattle, Wash.

John Robert (J.R.) Celski is a retired Filipino American short track speed skater, three-time Olympian, and three-time medalist in the Winter Olympics.

Jonathan M. Chu is a Chinese American filmmaker who directed several films, including Crazy Rich Asians and is currently directing In The Heights.

Marc Anthony Nicolas is a Filipino American producer for “The Talk” on CBS and has recently received his second Emmy Award this year.

Luly Yang is an internationally recognized Taiwanese American fashion designer who transformed her professional experience in architectural and graphic design into her fashion design philosophy.

To attend the event purchase tickets HERE. To learn more about the Asian Hall of Fame visit HERE.