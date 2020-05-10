Asian American Advocacy Fund endorses Marvin Lim for Georgia Legislature

Gwinnett County, GA (April 30, 2020) — The Asian American Advocacy Fund is endorsing Marvin Lim in his bid as the Democratic candidate for the District 99 State Representative in Georgia House.

Marvin Lim, Democratic candidate for District 99 State Representative in Georgia.

This is one of 12 endorsements in critical state and national races in an already important election year that the AAAF said is focused on the issues that matter most in AAPI communities.



Marvin has experience understanding and advocating for issues impacting the marginalized and vulnerable. He is known for his work championing issues like gun safety and expanding voting rights.

Alongside other Georgia State Representatives, Marvin advocates for protecting lives, livelihoods, and votes, and he will continue to support the rapidly growing AAPI population in his community and fight for constituents’ needs.

As a Filipino American, Marvin understands the unique needs of the Asian American community and will work towards increasing opportunity for all immigrants across the state of Georgia.

Marvin not only reflects the constituency he is trying to represent, but he can understand and empathize with them. We’re excited to support Marvin for House District 99 because we know he will work hard to serve the needs of his district.

Over the next few weeks, we will be highlighting our endorsed candidates and the issues they champion individually in a series of press releases and via @AsianAAF social media channels. To have earned an endorsement from the Asian American Advocacy Fund means that these candidates are using their platforms to advocate for policies that protect the best interests of Asian American/Pacific Islander communities and progressive causes across Georgia and the nation.

We are proud Marvin Lim has earned our endorsement and we wish him the best in his campaign to represent District 99 in the Georgia State House of Representatives.



Georgia’s primaries were just rescheduled to June 9, and the general election will take place November 3.