Arts Council awards funding to 62 organizations

Anoka CountyAnoka-Hennepin Community Education Project Power $5,000.00

http://www.anoka.k12.mn.us/domain/434

Funding for the Project Power program to partner with local artists and organizations to offer ART INSPIRED, a series of six interdisciplinary arts experiences. Activities will occur January – November 2019.JOYA! Chamber Music Series $5,000.00

https://www.facebook.com/joyachambermusic/

Funding for three chamber music concerts, all to be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Anoka. Two concerts will be presented in February 2019 and a third concert will take place in May 2019.Carver County



ISD 108 Community Education $5,000.00

Funding for the 16th annual Music in the Park Series, held on eight Thursday evenings during June and July 2019 at Legion Memorial Park in Norwood Young America.JazzMN, Inc. $5,000.00

www.jazzmn.org

Funding for a concert celebrating the orchestra’s 20th anniversary. The performance will feature saxophonist Bob Sheppard and audience favorites from the organization’s 20-year history and will be presented at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres during April 2019.River City Theatre Company $5,000.00

http://rivercitytheatrecompany.org

Funding for its 26th community theatre production, Moon Over Buffalo. Seven performances will be held at the Watertown-Mayer Primary School Auditorium in February and March 2019.Dakota CountyEagan Art Festival $5,000.00

www.eaganartfestival.org

Funding for the 25th Annual Eagan Art Festival, a free two-day art festival featuring a broad range of artists, entertainment, and hands-on art activities for all ages. The Festival will be held in Eagan during June 2019. Forte Fine Arts Academy $5,000.00

www.fortetheatre.org

Funding to present the world premiere of Penelope’s Odyssey, A MUSEical Adventure, written by Minnesota playwrights, G.J. Clayburn and Rick Raasch. Performances will be held at Lakeville North High School during July 2019.Mississippi Valley Orchestra $5,000.00

http://www.mississippivalleyorchestra.com

Funding to present two free public concerts. The first concert will take place at Benson Great Hall in March 2019. The second concert will take place at Augustana Lutheran Church in West St. Paul during May 2019.Velvet Tones $5,000.00

http://www.velvettones.org

Funding for nine vocal performances for groups with limited arts access. The performances will take place in the greater metropolitan area between February and June 2019.Minneapolis



Ancia Saxophone Quartet $5,000.00

http://www.anciaquartet.com/

Funding for the Twin Cities Concert Series themed “Music From Our Time” featuring new music for saxophone quartet. Performances will take place at George Latimer Central Library and Rice Street Library in St Paul during April 2019 and at the Weisman Art Museum and Becketwood senior residence in Minneapolis during May 2019.Breanna’s Gift $5,000.00

www.breannasgift.org

Funding for an arts program for children with cancer and other serious illnesses offering classes in dance, theater, visual arts and music at three Twin Cities health-related facilities. Activities will take place between January and August 2019.CAPI USA $5,000.00

www.capiusa.org

Funding for Twin Cities World Refugee Day at Loring Park in Minneapolis during July 2019.Diversity Street Dancers $5,000.00

http://diversitystreet.org/

Funding to research, design, choreograph, and practice a new folk-inspired program to perform in three different venues in Minneapolis – Loring Park Art Festival in July 2019, Sholom Home in September 2019, and Nicollet Towers in November 2019.DJ-U $5,000.00

Funding for Winter and Spring sessions of DJ-U, a six-week workshop and mentorship program that teaches vinyl and digital DJing, ending in a culminating performance. The winter session will be held February – March 2019 and the summer session April – May 2019 at Pinwheel Arts in Minneapolis.HIJACK Dance $5,000.00

Funding for Future Interstates, an improvisational dance performance to be presented at the Cedar Cultural Center in Minneapolis over three iterations in January, February, and March 2019. Improv Parenting $4,664.00

www.improvparenting.com

Funding to provide four youth classes as free after-school enrichment at Andersen United Community School in Minneapolis from January – May 2019.Lake Street Council $5,000.00

www.visitlakestreet.com

Funding for What We Feed Ourselves, a five-painting series, storytelling, and shared dinner event with immigrant-owned restaurants. Activities will occur from March – August 2019 with a culminating event in August 2019 in Minneapolis.Lao American Performing Arts Network $5,000.00

Funding to support a cohort of emerging Lao playwrights and performance artist through workshops and performances in North Minneapolis from April – June 2018.Persistent Theatre Productions $5,000.00

www.persistenttheatreproductions.com

Funding for the Minnesota premiere of “When We Were Young and Unafraid” by Sarah Treem. 10 presentations and a theatre class for women called Untold Stories place will take place at Fallout Urban Art Center in Minneapolis from January – March 2019. Queertopia $5,000.00

Funding for the 14th annual production of Queertopia, a performance and visual art show that takes place during Pride week as an alternative space to celebrate, challenge, and honor our queer and trans community. Queertopia 2019 consists of a mainstage emceed performance of six acts alongside a visual art installation, presented in a four-night run in Minneapolis during June 2019.She Rock She Rock $5,000.00

http://www.sherocksherock.org

Funding for the 2019 Women’s Rock n Roll Retreat; a 3 day music program for women, trans and nonbinary folks ages 19+. Participants will learn an instrument, form a band, collaboratively write original music, take workshops on music technology and social justice issues and perform in a showcase at Bunkers in Minneapolis.Skål Chamber Collective $5,000.00

Funding to present a concert entitled “Coffee” at The Lynhall in Minneapolis in March of 2019.The Full Moon Puppet Show $4,090.00

http://www.lizhowls.com/

Funding to produce the Full Moon Puppet Show in Fall of 2019 at Open Eye Figure Theatre in Minneapolis.The Minneapolis Art Lending Library $5,000.00

http://www.artlending.org

Funding for its Winter Lending Event at Powderhorn Recreation Center in January 2019.The White Page $5,000.00

www.the-white-page.org

Funding for a series of three artist residencies that will culminate in public exhibitions. The residencies will take place at The White Page’s studio and gallery between December 2018 and May 2019.Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theatre $5,000.00

http://www.zorongo.org

Funding for the annual concert WHAT THE MOON SEES. The project will consist of unseen repertory pieces and the premiere of CASITA, a new dance-theater work by Susana di Palma. Performances will be at the Lab Theater in Minneapolis during April 2019.Scott CountySouth Metro Chorale $5,000.00

www.southmetrochorale.org

Funding to present two performances of “Cut the Cord: From Screen to Green” during May 2019 at St. John the Baptist Church in Savage and the Minnesota Wildlife Refuge in Bloomington.Saint Paul113 $5,000.00

www.113collective.com

Funding to present composition workshops and two concerts featuring the TAK Ensemble and 113 Composers Collective at Studio Z in St. Paul in February 2019.Ballet Co.Laboratory $4,800.00

www.balletcolaboratory.org

Funding for Laboratory II, in which six choreographers create new dance works for advanced level students of the School of Ballet Co.Laboratory. A performance will be held at SteppingStone Theatre and a free class will be held at Ballet Co. Laboratory’s Studios during March 2019 in St. Paul.Camp Masala $3,000.00

www.campmasala.org

Funding for Camp Masala, a South Asian heritage camp that focuses on the performing arts unique to India, Nepal and Pakistan. The camp will take place at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul during June 2019.Friends of Swede Hollow Inc. $4,395.00

www.artinthehollow.org www.swedehollow.org

Funding for Art in the Hollow 10, an annual community arts festival held at Swede Hollow Park in St. Paul during June 2019.Harmonic Relief $5,000.00

www.harmonicrelief.org

Funding to present three performances of “Feelin’ Good – a Choral Cabaret” at North Garden Theater in St. Paul during May 2019. Portions of the show will be reprised at a minimum of four venues in the East Metro in the spring and summer of 2019.Los Alegres Bailadores $5,000.00

http://www.losalegresbailadores.com/

Funding for a 10-day intensive Mexican Folkloric Dance Workshop led by Maestro Fuentes Marin at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in St. Paul during the summer of 2019.Maia Maiden Productions $5,000.00

Funding for Sistah Solo|Being Brothas, a multidisciplinary presentation highlighting the performing arts of women and men of color through solo work. Several workshops and a panel discussion will be presented in conjunction with the performance at the Frey Theatre and Indigenous Roots in St. Paul during May – June 2019.MNKINO $5,000.00

www.mnkino.com

Funding for the 6th annual MNKINO Film Score Fest, an event that brings filmmakers, composers, and musicians together to create new short films with original scores that are performed live at the screening. The event will take place at the Science Museum of MN in St. Paul in August 2019.Saint Paul Vocal Forum $5,000.00

http://www.spvf.org

Funding for the 15th anniversary concert titled “Sweet Music: Celebrating 15 Years of Musical Friendships.” Two performances will take place in May 2019 at St. Michael Lutheran Church in Roseville and Unity Church Unitarian in St. Paul.The Grumble Theater $5,000.00

www.grumbletheater.org

Funding for Féminaal to be presented at Shakespearean Youth Company’s St. Paul theater during May 2019.Twin Cities Labor Chorus $5,000.00

Funding for approximately 10 choral performances in the Twin Cities during 2019.Twin Cities Stepper Association $5,000.00

Funding to offer free weekly stepping classes at Western U Plaza in St. Paul from April to July 2019. The program will culminate in a stepping performance at Rondo Days in St. Paul in July 2019.Suburban Hennepin CountyBloomington Symphony Orchestra $5,000.00

www.bloomingtonsymphony.org

Funding for concerts in Bloomington in February and May 2019 and an appearance at the Bloomington Orchestra Festival in February 2019.Encore Wind Ensemble $4725.00

www.encorewind.com

Funding for four concerts in the 2018-19 season. Performances will be held in February 2019 at King of Kings Lutheran Church in Woodbury; in March 2019 at Normandale Lutheran Church in Edina; in April 2019 at Messiah United Methodist Church in Plymouth; and in May 2019 at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis.Exultate $5,000.00

www.exultate.org

Funding for performances of the B Minor Mass by J. S. Bach. Concerts will be held in April 2019 at Lord of Life Church in Maple Grove, Nativity Catholic Church in St. Paul, and Church of the Annunciation in Minneapolis.Folk Will Save Us $4,500.00

Funding for the five pilot episodes of FOLK WILL SAVE US, a podcast and multimedia project about ethnicity and identity in Minnesota through content about folk art and tradition. Activities will occur December 2018 – July 2019.Midwest Country Music Association $4,080.00

https://www.midwestcma.org/

Funding for the The Midwest Country Music Association Shindig at the Medina Ballroom during February 2019.Music Association of Minnetonka $4,200.00

http://www.musicassociation.org

Funding for 4 concerts: two Young People’s Concerts in February 2019 at Minnetonka United Methodist Church and Minnetonka Community Center, and two Spooktacular Concerts in October 2019 at Minnetonka City Hall.Orono Community Education Early Learning Program $5,000.00

www.oronoearlylearning.com

Funding for The Story of Our Imaginations, which includes a dramatic exploration space, guest artists and storytelling activities for 215 young children and their families culminating with a Storytelling Festival in May 2019 at the Discovery Center in Maple Plain.Pan Asian Arts Alliance $5,000.00

www.panasianartsalliance.org

Funding for the Pan Asian Arts Festival, a one-day arts showcase with craft making, dance, exhibitions, music performances, and story-telling. The Festival will be held in May 2019 at the Mall of America.Suburban Hennepin CountyPerformer Phil Productions $5,000.00

Funding for eight performances of The President and The Space Lady Holiday Musical, written by actor and playwright, Phil Hall. The play will be presented in St. Louis Park during in the fall of 2019.Plymouth Concert Band $5,000.00

http://www.plymouthconcertband.org

Funding to present two concerts, the Winter Concert and Spring Season Finale 2019 Concert at the Wayzata High School Auditorium in Plymouth. The Spring Concert will be held in March 2019 and the Spring Season Finale Concert will be held in May 2019.St. Louis Park Art Fair $5,000.00

www.slpfota.org/artfair

Funding for the 2nd Annual St. Louis Park Art Fair in September 2019.Twin Cities Jewish Chorale $5,000.00

www.twincitiesjewishchorale.org

Funding for concerts of choral music written by Jewish composers in Minnesota. Concerts will occur in May 2019 in Golden Valley and the Twin Cities.Women of the West Quilt Guild $5,000.00

http://www.wowquiltguild.com

Funding for the 10th biannual quilt show called “Splash of Colour” during September 2019 at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Plymouth.Suburban Ramsey CountyBeijing Chinese Culture Center $5,000.00

www.bcccus.org

Funding to produce a full-length variety show titled “My Life in Minnesota” featuring songs, dances, mini-drama plays and Chinese folk arts that share the experiences of first-generation Chinese immigrants in Minnesota. The performance will be held at Benson Auditorium in Arden Hills during June 2019.Maplewood Area Historical Society $5,000.00

http://www.maplewoodhistoricalsociety.org/

Funding for six performances of the musical production of SISTERS OF SWING: THE STORY OF THE ANDREWS SISTERS along with two community swing dances in July 2019 at the Bruentrup Heritage Farm in Maplewood.Northeast Youth & Family Services $5,000.00

http://nyfs.org/

Funding for the 2019 summer arts camp, a three-week social justice-themed theater arts program for twenty 10-14 year-olds held in Roseville during July 2019.Silverwood Park-Three Rivers Park District $4,000.00

http://threeriversparks.org/parks/silverwood-park.aspx

Funding for the 10th season of Silverwood Onstage, a series of concerts and other performances taking place June – September of 2019 in Silverwood Park in St. Anthony.Washington CountyArtReach St. Croix $5,000.00

www.artreachstcroix.org

Funding for a roaming exhibition of work by young artists which will go on tour in the Mobile Art Gallery during summer 2019.CommonBond Communities $5,000.00

www.commonbond.org

Funding to offer 10-week art classes, with each class two hours in length, at two senior housing communities January – August 2019. One class will be held at Red Rock Manor in Newport and the second class at Oak Terrace in Oakdale.FamilyMeans $5,000.00

www.familymeans.org

Funding for the Arts Exploration Workshops offering drama, dance, and music workshops to teens in the Cimarron mobile home community in Lake Elmo. Workshop activities will take place after school between January – June 2019.Rise $5,000.00

www.rise.org

Funding for Birth of the Blues, a 10-week therapeutic music program introducing adults with varying levels of ability and disability to the music genre of the blues. Workshops and a culminating recital will be presented at four Rise facilities in Cottage Grove, Forest Lake, Oakdale, and Stillwater from January – March 2019.St. Croix Valley Chamber Chorale $5,000.00

www.valleychamberchorale.org

Funding for the second half of the 2018-19 season, including two concerts: “Bernstein and Friends” in March 2019 and “Requiem for the Living” in May 2019. Concerts will take place in Stillwater.The Belwin Conservancy $5,000.00

www.belwin.org

Funding for a free two-day, outdoor event titled Music in the Trees during August 2019 at the Belwin Conservancy in Afton.