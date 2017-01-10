APIA Day at the Minnesota State Capitol

On February 8th, 2017 the Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans will be gathering community members from across Minnesota for this year’s API Day at the Capitol. The purpose of Day at the Capitol is to give every community member an opportunity to speak to their legislators, wield their democratic rights, and be heard during a crucial and strategic time in the legislative session.

Many of our community members may not feel confident or comfortable taking their places in the legislative process. API Day at the Capitol is designed to light the way and empower each individual. The Council has gathered keynote speakers, community leaders and knowledgeable guides to the political process. Every year, community members in attendance are guided through the process of engaging legislators about the issues that are most important to them.

Asian Pacific Minnesotans are becoming more involved in the decisions that shape our lives. It is our duty and privilege as members of the community to dispel the “model minority” myth and passionately represent our lives, families, and issues to our lawmakers.

API Day at the Capitol is a day to unite and display the collective will of our communities. We would like to formally invite you to this empowering event. Register here on EventBrite, this event is free and open to the public.

We hope you can make it!

Cheers,

Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans