AAPI Census event in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — The Asian American Organizing Project will hold a joint door-knocking event with other groups is to reach out to community members in Minneapolis about the upcoming 2020 Census from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at City View Community School of Innovation, 3350 North 4th St., Minneapolis.

The event includes members of Filipinx for Immigrant rights and Racial justice, the City of Minneapolis, Church of St. Columba, and Voices for Racial Justice who are all reaching out to get a message to the community about the 2020 Census.



The effort is to show the community the importance of the Census and that local community organizations, people, and the city will support our community to ensure a fair and accurate count, said Leyen Trang, communications and social media coordinator for the Asian American Organizing Project.

For more information, contact Leyen at [email protected]