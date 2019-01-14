AAAF to celebrate Leana Wen becoming Planned Parenthood president

Please join the Asian American Action Fund in celebrating Dr. Leana Wen’s appointment as President of Planned Parenthood is a historic first in AAPI representation on Jan. 22.

Dr. Wen fights to protect women and families from the Trump administration’s relentless attacks on basic health care protections. We are honored to have her lead one of the nation’s most important reproductive health organizations.

Refreshments will be served. This is a free event but space is limited. Please RSVP at www.aaafund.org.

