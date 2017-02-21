A prison by any other name: An interview with Dr. Tung Thanh Nguyen

A prison by any other name: An interview with Dr. Tung Thanh Nguyen0
Why did you resign from your post as member of the Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to the President?
Andrew Lam
New America Media
SAN FRANCISCO (Feb. 19, 2017) — Tung Thanh Nguyen, MD, recently resigned along with nine others from President Barack Obama’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to protest the new administration’s policies that they claimed have adversely affected Asian Americans and people of color. Nguyen is a professor at the UCSF School of Medicine and the Chair of PIVOT— The Progressive Vietnamese American Organization. NAM editor, Andrew Lam, interviewed him on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the executive order that led to Japanese American internment Japanese internment camp.
