Submissions sought for Lucie Cheng Prize

LOS ANGELES (Aug. 26, 2017) — Since 1971, the Center Press has published Amerasia Journal, the leading interdisciplinary journal in Asian American Studies. Amerasia Journal has played an indispensable role in establishing Asian American Studies as a viable and relevant field of scholarship, teaching, community service and public discourse.

Amerasia Journal is seeking submissions for the 2017-2018 Lucie Cheng Prize.

Amerasia Journal seeks exceptional graduate student essays (masters and doctoral level) in the interdisciplinary field of Asian American and Pacific Islander Studies for consideration for the 2017-2018 Lucie Cheng Prize. The essay selected for the Lucie Cheng Prize will be published in Amerasia Journal, with a $1,500 award going to the recipient of the prize.

The Lucie Cheng Prize honors the late Professor Lucie Cheng (1939-2010), a longtime faculty member of UCLA and the first permanent director of the UCLA Asian American Studies Center (1972-1987). Professor Cheng was a pioneering scholar who brought an early and enduring transnational focus to the study of Asian Americans and issues such as labor and immigration.

Submission: Graduate student applicants should send their submissions via email by October 1, 2017; notification of the winner will be made in early 2018. Submissions must include the following materials:

Essay (5,000-7,000 words) in a MS-Word file, formatted according to the Amerasia Journal Style Sheet; for journal style guidelines, see: http://www. amerasiajournal.org/blog/? page_id=42 Graduate Advisor Information and Recommendation (500-word limit) Brief Graduate Student CV (2 pages)

Submit materials and queries to [email protected] and a [email protected].