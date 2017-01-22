VERVE grants for Spoken Word Artists 2017 announced

Queen Niyahbingai was born and raised on the south side of Chicago. Her style is a fusion of Spoken word, Hip-Hop, and R&B; however she has developed a style of her own. As a young girl she always knew that she wanted to be able to tell her own stories and has done so on countless occasions. She’s currently in the process of releasing her first album in 2017 titled Remember In. She has a soulful manifestation in her presence and is a representation of natural beauty and modesty; which is uncommon to the female artists who package talent and sexploitation as a product for sale. Her artistry is commanding and thought provoking. She has a natural way of being able to connect with people of different cultures and has been a voice for the community performing influential poetic soliloquies for over 15 years. In 2000 she was part of opening doors for the youth hosting an all age open mic with Jemika called “Vibin.” She received accolades for performing in tributes and fundraisers throughout the Twin Cities. Because of her dedication and artistic involvement within the community she was acknowledged with the editor’s choice award. In 2005 her picture made it to the front page of the Minnesota Spokesman for her authoritative poetic performance for the Peace Fundraiser. Over the years she’s performed at places such as The Red Sea, Mall of America, Minnesota Music Café, OM, Honey, The Government Center, Arnellia’s, 7th Street entry, The Elixir Lounge and more. She has been singing and performing with bands the past 7 years; which has enhanced her love and dedication to performing. She has an unwavering devotion for the arts. To add to her list of gifts she composes music and recently finished her profession in digital photography April 2016 with a 3.8 GPA. Knowing her gifts are not her own she is here to touch your heart and mind with stories that she is able to create through her soul visually and lyrically. Her presence and grace grants her the title of Queen.