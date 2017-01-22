VERVE grants for Spoken Word Artists 2017 announced

|
Born and raised in North Minneapolis, Minnesota, Thandisizwe’s artistic expression began at the age of four when she was introduced to Danny Glover’s Aesop’s Fables by her Father, as a reading and computer teaching strategy. It was further developed and nurtured through programs such as American Variety Theatre Company (AVTC), MacPhail’s Music for the Very Young, City Inc. Art’s, and Arts Us Young Story Tellers.
The Fables were used as a tool to teach her how to read and become computer literate, little did her parents know what a huge and lasting impact it would have on their child. Thandisizwe transformed from storyteller to poet while in high school. She became the Minnesota State Champion for Poetry Out Loud twice. Representing her state in Washington D.C and going on to become top 8 nationally. Proceeding the national competition, Maya Angelou’s Still I Rise was used at the school, regional and state levels as one of her winning pieces. Subsequently that then led to St. Catherine’s University arranging a photo shoot and meet and greet between Ms. Angelou and Thandisizwe. Although she did not win the national title, her experience reciting others’ poems inspired her to fulfill her aspiration of creating and reciting her own words.
Thandisizwe was asked to write and present as poem at her little sister’s funeral which further planted seeds of development. After high school she continued to experiment with writing and reciting spoken word that she had written. It was in 2012 when she performed at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day People’s Rally, where she had her official debut as a Spoken Word Artist. Thandisizwe prides herself in tackling social justice issues through her work. While entertaining she educates and empowers. She is a firm believer that Spoken Word is didactic.
Jackson-Nisan has used her gifts and talents for joyful occasions as well as sad times. When one of her best friends life was taken due to gang violence, she was asked write and perform a specific piece for the occasion. That year she was also asked to perform at two additional funerals for other young people that had been lost in the struggle. This gave her a greater appreciation for life and challenged her to expand her horizons.
Some of Thandisizwe’s other performances include but are not limited to Terrance Franklin Wake Up Rally in July of 2013, Gay Pride Festival in July of 2013, Poetry Night on the Beach in Puerto Varta, Mexico in December of 2013, Joe Adams Queen and King Show Case at the Capri in January of 2014, Socialist Alternative National Conference in Seattle in April of 2014, and Ella Baker National Child Policy Training on the campus of Knoxsville University in June of 2014. In 2014 she also had the opportunity of gracing the stage at Minnesota’s 2014 Juneteenth Celebration, the Green Party National Convention at Macalester College in St. Paul, Dress for Success Going Places Network Graduation in August, and Freedom Schools Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board’s Final summer 2014.
Some of Thandisizwe’s more recent appearances, include presenting at the Annual Ella Baker Trainer Talent Show at the Alex Haley Farm in Clinton Tennessee, The Negril Yoga Centers Calming Breakfast in Negril Jamaica, African American Parent Involvement Day Parent Session at Bethune School in Minneapolis, she truly wants to deliver a powerful, educational, and meaningful message to her audience. One of her goals is to keep doing the previous through her interaction with youth and the community.