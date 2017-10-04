200th birthday of Baha’u’llah event

St. Paul, Minn. (Oct. 4, 2017) — The Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’is of Saint Paul, Minn., invites the public to attend a celebration the beauty and diversity of the human family with the 200th anniversary of the birth of Baha’u’llah, prophet founder of the Bahá’í Faith.

A multicultural performance followed by a reception and light refreshments will take place from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 at Saint Paul College, 235 Marshall Avenue, Saint Paul, Minn. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. A reservation is requested.

Please visit www.saintpaul200.weebly.com to reserve your seat. For information contact Susan Snyder Austin at 651-587-2026, email [email protected]