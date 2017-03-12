Wymond Wong named entrepreneur of the year at 2017 Business Excellence Forum and Awards

Coon Rapids, Minn. (March 7, 2017) — Wymond Wong, owner of Twin City Heating and Air, was named the winner for the Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the 2017 Business Excellence Awards in Houston, Texas on Feb. 20, 2017. The company was also a finalists in the Best Community Impact and Best Service Based Company (under 10 employees) categories.

The Business Excellence Awards honor the “best of the best” results in small and medium-sized businesses from around the world, and showcases exceptional results for business owners, entrepreneurs, their teams and their companies. The Business Excellence Forum and Awards are sponsored by ActionCOACH, the world’s number one business coaching firm.

Wong and his company, Twin City Heating and Air, have carved out a niche in the HVAC industry.

“Since joining Steve Crawford at ActionCOACH in 2016, I have worked to establish, not only a great Heating and Air company, but also caring for my team members and being a long-term benefit to the community,” Wong said. “He and his team are regular participants and contributors to community organizations such as Yellow Tree Theater in Osseo, Feed My Starving Children in Coon Rapids and the Alexandra House in Blaine. Wong and his family resides in Brooklyn Park and Twin City Heating and Air’s main office is in Coon Rapids.”

The 2017 Business Excellence Forums and Awards are part of ActionCOACH’s on-going commitment to innovation, business excellence and business re-education for owners and teams who operate and work in small-and-medium sized businesses.

For more information visit www.twincityheatingandair.com For more about the Business Excellence Forum and Awards, go to http://www.thebusinessexcellenceforums.com/