Village Wok may have second life

MINNEAPOLIS — The Village Wok, the University of Minnesota restaurant that announced it was closing on Aug. 11, may not be quite yet finished, according to signs posted at the restaurant.

The door has two signs. One is the original sign thanking diners for 40 years of patronage. A new second sign said the restaurant will reopen in the fall of 2018.

According to restaurant staff, the owners are hoping to open at the same east bank U of MN location, 610 Washington Ave. SE, Minneapolis. The staff person said that construction of a 26-story building that is to be constructed at the restaurant location, requiting the existing building and others around it to be razed will take about two years.

When the building is complete, the Village Wok is aiming to reopen within the business spaces of the tower, according to the staff member.

Village Wok is considered by many to be the first ‘authentic’ Chinese restaurant on the University of Minnesota’s east bank campus. The restaurant announcement it would be closing soon from a management posting on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Aug.11, 2016. The post said the last day of service for the restaurant will be Sunday, Aug. 21.

A May 2015 article in the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal talks about a potential 27-story mixed-use tower on the site of Village Wok and neighboring Big 10 Restaurant. The plan was still moving forward as of April 2016, according to other articles.