Vandalism of Arby’s restaurant sign is racist, misogynistic, says CAIR-Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Sept. 1, 2018) — The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) on Saturday condemned the racist and misogynistic vandalism of an Arby’s restaurant sign in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

CAIR-MN said the “Now hiring” sign was changed to include a racial slur and a derogatory term for women.

“We condemn this act of hate vandalism and hope law enforcement authorities will soon bring the perpetrators to justice,” said CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein.

CAIR has reported an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims and members of other minority groups since the election of Donald Trump as president, he said.

Hussein noted that earlier today, the anti-Muslim hate groups Soldiers of Odin and Texas Patriot Network held an armed rally outside the national convention of the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) In Houston, Texas.

