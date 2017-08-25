UCBC announces new co-leadership team

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Aug. 16, 2017‚ — The Minnesota-based U.S. China Business Connections (UCBC) recently appointed a new top leadership team to bring the organization forward into a period of growth and opportunities across China and Asia.

The new co-chairs, Thomas Hanson and Duncan McCampbell, will serve in a voluntary capacity, acting as spokespersons for the organization and chairing meetings of the Executive Committee and Advisory Board. They bring complimentary experience in diplomacy and global business.