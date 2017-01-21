The Trump Administration and China: Perspectives on Minnesota China Trade in this new era

MINNEAPOLIS (Jan. 19, 2017) — Join US China Business Connections for lunch and great conversation to help us celebrate the 2017 Chinese New Year, the Year of the Rooster on 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 at International Market Square, 275 Market Street, Minneapolis, MN 55405.

With the recent election of the Trump Administration, there has been increasingly negative rhetoric on our relationship with China and global trade. Minnesota has a strong trade relationship with China, our second largest export market with thousands of Minnesota jobs relying on this trade relationship.

Guest speakers, Hong Lei, China consul general in Chicago, and Ed Dieter, deputy director of the Minnesota Trade Office, will share their views and express what more opportunities this may bring to work more closely together to effectively navigate this new political environment.