Spinning Wylde: A Journey from Cambodia to Cotton Candy

St. Paul, Minn. (June 6, 2018) — Spinning Wylde, a woman and minority-owned and family-operated gourmet cotton candy business that spins up unique flavors like Purple Rain and Green Tea Cheesecake, has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for the build out of a brick-and-mortar location in the soon-to-open Keg & Case West 7th Market (historic Schmidt Brewery complex).

“It is an honor to contribute to the preservation of such a beautiful and historic landmark. This feels like a natural step, as I have very special ties to the area,” said Spinning Wylde founder, Soktevy “Tevy” Phann-Smith, “After my family escaped genocide in Cambodia, St. Paul is where we first made a home in America back in 1982. In growing the business and laying roots, it seems fitting that Spinning Wylde is also finding its first home here.”

Spinning Wylde started as a family affair when Tevy served cotton candy at her niece’s birthday party. She was inspired by the awe evoked in both young and elders alike. “Next, I took to refining the ingredients and removing anything artificial as I explored creative new flavors,” said Tevy. When Asian Economic Development Association (AEDA) put out a call for vendors to populate the Little Mekong Night Market at the Northern Spark art festival last year, Tevy applied and introduced her signature unicorn glow cone cotton candy creations to the public.

“I never knew cotton candy could be this good!” said Tong Thao, AEDA business development officer, at Spinning Wylde’s Kickstarter Launch Party on June 1, “We provided her with a loan to help her get started and it’s exciting to see her business grow.”

Since the Little Mekong Night Market, Spinning Wylde was a vendor at North Local Market during Super Bowl 52 and is currently popped up at the RAAS Local Market in the Mall of America until June 7. The Spinning Wylde Kickstarter to build out their permanent space at Keg and Case can be found at www.tinyurl.com/spinningwylde and runs until June 22.

“Our goal is just to bring a little fun and whimsy into people’s lives,” said Tevy, “that’s why ‘spinning out smiles’ is our slogan. We’re just so happy to be sharing our joy with others!”