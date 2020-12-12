South Korea company donates COVID-19 tests to Hennepin Healthcare

MINNEAPOLIS (Dec. 10, 2020) — Seegene, Inc., a biotechnology company specializing in molecular diagnostics headquartered in South Korea, recently donated 40,000 COVID-19 tests to Hennepin Healthcare, an integrated group of clinics and hospitals in Minneapolis.

The donation, according to a Seegene announcement, is part of the company’s commitment to send 150,000 tests to government entities and non-profit organizations in the U.S. The donations are aimed at supporting underserved populations in the U.S. as the country continues to battle against COVID-19 pandemic, the announcement said.

“Seegene’s generous donation is already filling a need to make sure that everyone who needs a test receives one,” said Glen Hansen, director of Hennepin Healthcare’s microbiology laboratory. “They have been one of our strongest diagnostic partners and this is additional capacity is very much appreciated.”

South Korea’s leading molecular diagnostic manufacturer said it “anticipates the COVID-19 tests will support caregivers in times of need,” and added that it also “hopes to counter the rapidly spreading virus across the U.S.” An official from Seegene added that, “in order to curb the spread of coronavirus, the speed of testing should be faster than that of infection.”

Hennepin Healthcare Foundation values the in-kind donation at more than a half a million U.S. dollars.

Seegene also created an inspirational video to support caregivers that can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C9RzKsfuMcI

The Hennepin Healthcare Foundation guides those in the community who wish to support the mission of Hennepin Healthcare to provide the best possible care to every patient, search for new ways to improve care, educate health care providers, and ensure access to healthcare for all. Visit www.hennepinheroes.org to learn more about their Hennepin Heroes Campaign.

