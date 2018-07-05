Minimum wage increased July 1 in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (June 28, 2018) — The minimum wage increased to $10.25 for small employers and $11.25 for large employers in the City of Minneapolis on July 1, 2018.

The Minneapolis minimum wage ordinance defines small businesses as 100 or fewer employees and large businesses as more than 100 employees. Tips and gratuities do not count toward payment of a minimum wage.

The City’s Department of Civil Rights oversees enforcement of the municipal minimum wage, and workers are encouraged to report violations online.

The Minneapolis minimum wage ordinance was to address income inequality that is growing nationally. There are more than 84,000 people in Minneapolis who earn incomes below the federal poverty level. Inaction by federal and state governments has prompted more cities throughout the country to enact their own laws.

According to the city’s press release, the increases in the minimum wage will benefit tens of thousands of Minneapolis families. Forty-one percent of all black workers and 54 percent of all Latino workers (compared to only 17 percent of all white workers) in Minneapolis previously earned less than $15 per hour and will receive raises.

The ordinance supports the City’s goals of promoting inclusive economic growth by reducing economic and racial disparities.

For more information about the ordinance, visit minimumwage.minneapolismn.gov. For additional questions call 311 or email [email protected].