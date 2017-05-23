Dallas, Texas (May 23, 2017) — The news media industry’s most innovative initiatives to grow audience, revenue, and brand in the emerging multi-platform ecosystem were honored tonight in New York by the International News Media Association (INMA).

Forty initiatives by media companies worldwide were presented Global Media Awards by INMA, punctuated by Norway’s Aftenposten taking home the competition’s top prize.

INMA’s “Best In Show” award goes to Schibsted-owned Norwegian media company Aftenposten after a public dispute with Facebook.

The Global Media Awards were presented by INMA President Mark Challinor at the closing dinner of the 87th Annual INMA World Congress of News Media at the Harvard Club of New York City before more than 300 media executives.

The 2017 competition generated 655 entries from 196 news brands in 36 countries. The competition was judged in in the first quarter by an international jury of 44 executives from 17 countries representing the worlds of media and marketing. The 40 first-place awards came from 115 finalists selected by judges and announced in March.

The competition rewards six activities key to commercial and brand success at media companies:

Energising brands.

Creating new products.

Growing, engaging, and monetising audiences.

Growing advertising revenue.

Developing customer insights.

Instilling innovation.

The Global Media Awards competition is the news media industry’s premier barometer for growing audience, revenue, and brand across platforms. Overall, 40 first place awards in 20 categories across two audience groups were presented to 34 news media companies. INMA has presented industry awards for excellence since 1935.

“The winning entries in this year’s Global Media Awards show a media industry growing comfortable with new ways of telling stories for readers and advertisers,” said Earl J. Wilkinson, executive director and CEO of INMA. “We have transitioned from the surprise of transformation to breakthrough creativity in the new ecosystems. INMA is privileged to play a role in surfacing these best practices from media companies worldwide.”

The “Best In Show” award, signifying the top initiative among the 655 entries in the INMA Global Media Awards 2017 competition, went to Schibsted-owned Norwegian media company Aftenposten for “#DearMark: How Aftenposten Stood Up Against Facebook.” Aftenposten’s well-chronicled clash with Facebook over the late Nick Uts’ picture from the Vietnam War became one of the most important social media events of the year. As one judge remarked, “Aftenposten influenced the world beyond Oslo in a powerful way by simply doing good journalism. This campaign was also deploring today’s confusion between news and fake news, between news provider and content provider.”

Meanwhile, judges picked top entries in six world regions:

Best in Africa: Independent Media, South Africa, "Racism Stops With Me"

Best in Asia/Pacific: News Regional Media, Australia, "Hey Mumma and OMO"

Best in Europe: Aftenposten, Norway, "#DearMark: How Aftenposten Stood Up Against Facebook"

Best in Latin America: Zero Hora, Brazil, "Zero Hora Social Networks"

Best in North America: NBC News Digital, United States, "Virtual Democracy Plaza"

Best in South Asia: Jagran Prakashan, India, "The Gamification of Advertising Sales for Revenue Growth"

From these regional winners, judges selected Aftenposten’s campaign for the global “Best In Show.”

Six companies won multiple first-place awards: Aftenposten, Fairfax Media, Financial Times, News Corp Australia, News Regional Media, and Schibsted.

All finalists and winners are highlighted in the Best Practices archive at INMA.org.

First Place: Leader Community News, Melbourne, Australia, “Your Neighbourhood Research”

The next Global Media Awards competition deadline is Friday, January 26, 2018.