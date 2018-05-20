Forum: Bridging the Gap in US China Negotiation and Communication Styles

Your Business Window to Asia
The Minnesota China Business Council
and
Fredrickson and Byron invite you
Bridging the Gap in US China Negotiation and Communication Styles
Wednesday, May 23, 2018 • 7:30 – 10:00 a.m.
Join us for a program addressing how different styles of negotiating and communicating used by American and Chinese companies and government officials can impact, and sometimes derail, successful business dealings and government-to-government negotiations. We’ll look at common pitfalls and strategies to overcome them, to achieve more effective communication, resulting in better commercial and diplomatic relationships.
