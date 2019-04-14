First Powering Inclusion Summit in Minneapolis

St. Paul, Minn. (April 14, 2019‚ — The First Annual Powering Inclusion Summit will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at the Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot, 225 3rd Ave. South, Minneapolis 55401.

Presented by the Center for Economic Inclusion, the Summit aims to equip private, public and change makers and policy influencers with the knowledge, tools, and networks to disrupt inequitable policies and practices and take daily actions that lead to increased growth, innovation, and inclusive workplaces.

The Summit will feature three plenary sessions on The State of Economic Inclusion in Greater Minneapolis-St. Paul, A Vision for Shared Prosperity, and Building Equitable Cities, as well as several breakout workshops.

Details and registration can be found HERE.

For more information about the 2019 Summit, call the Center for Economic Inclusion at 612-351-8214.