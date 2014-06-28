Entrepreneurial excellence in Health Care

Entrepreneurial excellence in Health Care1
Otsego, Minn. (June 13, 2014) — EY Wednesday announced that Founder and CEO, Amy Nelson of Accurate Home Care received the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2014 Award in the Health Care and Biotechnology category in the Upper Midwest.
The award recognizes outstanding entrepreneurs who demonstrate excellence and extraordinary success in such areas as innovation, financial performance, and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Nelson was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at a special gala event at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis on June 11.
“Receiving such a great award is an incredible honor that is a direct reflection of the constant support I have had from my family, and all the hard work done by our employees at Accurate Home Care. Our primary mission is to provide the highest quality service to our clients, employees, and referrals. This award will continue to inspire and drive us to be innovators in our industry. I am humbled to be recognized by such a great organization that motivates entrepreneurs to excel in their industries.”
Now in its 28th year, the program has honored the inspirational leadership of such entrepreneurs as Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company, Pierre Omidyar of eBay, Inc., and Mindy Grossman of HSN. Recent US national winners include Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn; Hamdi Ulukaya, founder of Chobani; and 2013 winner Hamid Moghadam, CEO and Chairman of Prologis.
As an Upper Midwest award winner, Nelson is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2014 national program. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the annual awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on Nov. 15, 2014. The awards are the culminating event of the EY Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.
Founded and produced by EY, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are sponsored in the United States by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation and SAP America.
In the Upper Midwest program, regional sponsors include Faegre Baker Daniels, BMO Harris, PadillaCRT, Merrill Datasite and Twin Cities Business magazine. Local sponsors include SALO, Lockton Companies, Pohlad Family Capital Fund LLC and The Big Picture.
