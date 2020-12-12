Committee of 100 applauds selection of Katherine Tai as U.S. Trade Representative

NEW YORK (Dec. 10, 2020) — The following statement was issued by Zhengyu Huang, President of Committee of 100, regarding the Joseph Biden administration appointment of Katherine Tai as U.S. Trade Representative.

“The Committee of 100 congratulates Katherine Tai on her selection by President-elect Biden to serve as the next U.S. Trade Representative. As a non-profit organization of proud Chinese Americans, we at Committee of 100 are very excited to see a highly qualified, Chinese American woman enter President-elect Biden’s cabinet and become the first woman of color to hold this important position.

As part of our dual mission to improve Sino-American relations, we look forward to working with Ms. Tai and the broader Biden administration to promote fair and constructive political and economic relations between the United States and China.

When Ms. Tai spoke at The Committee of 100 – United States Association of Former Members of Congress event in March of 2019, it was clear that her knowledge and experience in U.S.-China relations would be a tremendous asset to future administrations and all Americans. Ms. Tai is not only a Yale and Harvard-educated lawyer but brings a wealth of experience as the former Chief Trade Counsel on the House Ways and Means Committee and as a U.S. Trade Representative attorney. For these and many additional reasons, we urge the speedy confirmation of Ms. Tai for the role of U.S. Trade Representative.”

Committee of 100 (C100) is a non-profit U.S. leadership organization of prominent and extraordinary Chinese Americans in business, government, academia, healthcare, and the arts. Founded by the late world-renowned architect I.M. Pei and internationally acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma, among others, it is an institution of U.S. citizens of Chinese heritage. For over 30 years, C100 has served as a preeminent organization committed to the dual missions of promoting the full participation of Chinese Americans in all aspects of American life and constructive relations between the United States and Greater China. www.committee100.org. Please follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn for updates.