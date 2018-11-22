City of Edina to sponsor multi-language homebuyer seminar

Edina, Minn., Nov. 21, 2018 – The City of Edina is sponsoring Paramount Residential Mortgage Group’s free multi-language homebuyer seminar 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Braemar Golf Course, 6364 John Harris Drive.

In 2017, the City began a race-and-equity initiative to improve the quality of life for residents and provide a better environment for people to live, work and play in the community. Local real estate agents and mortgage professionals have worked with the City to go beyond local government policy changes and actively promote diverse homeownership in the community. As a result, the multi-language homebuyer seminar was developed.

The seminar will include lunch, welcoming remarks by Mayor Jim Hovland, a presentation on the homebuying process and the steps for pre-qualification, and the opportunity for on-on-one consultations in multiple language. There will be interpreters for Bosnian, Croatian, German, Serbian, Amharic/Ethiopian, Spanish, Vietnamese, Hmong, French, Arabic and Laotian.

“Home ownership is an option for nearly everyone once they understand the process. We want to make sure people of all cultures have access to information and the opportunity to become homeowners in Edina,” said Forest Green, retail branch manager of Paramount Residential Mortgage Group and one of the event’s organizers.

Based on overwhelming initial interest in the seminar, Green and the organizing team are working on plans for future ones.

For more information on the Dec. 1 event, call 952-826-0429.