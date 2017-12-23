China-Asia Business Connection meeting in January

EDINA, Minn. (Dec. 22, 2017) — The China-Asia Business Connection, formerly known as U.S. China Business Connections, has scheduled its spring meeting and Chinese buffet dinner from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 17, 2018, at the Metropolitan Ballroom, 5418 Wayzata Blvd., Golden Valley, Minn., at the intersection of Interstate 394 and Xerxes Avenue South.

The discussion topic of the CABA Spring Meeting and Chinese Buffet Dinner will be “China’s Silk Road Initiative: A 21st Century Marshall Plan.”

The speakers will be Thomas Hanson, a University of Minnesota Diplomat in Residence, chair of the Foreign Policy Association, a former diplomat with the U.S. State Department and a globally-recognized expert on Eastern Europe and Eurasia; and Prof. Duncan McCampbell, head of the international business and MBA programs at Metropolitan State University, who has lived, worked and taught in China and is author of the book The Four Dimensions of Global Business.

Hanson and McCampbell will speak on China and its massive development program to strengthen its land and sea trade routes and build a China-friendly dimension to the U.S.-dominated global economic order. The lectures are meant to help others learn how this enormous undertaking creates opportunities and risks for Minnesota businesses.

Tickets are $35 and $10 for students. RSVP to Larry Mahoney at [email protected].