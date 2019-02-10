Career networking events with University of Minnesota alumni group

The Multicultural Alumni Network will hold a career networking event at 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 21 at the Gold Room Restaurant and Lounge, 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

The event is to help people build connections that can help launch and accelerate careers, organizers said. The Gold Room, owned by alumnus Nabil Ghebre (B.A.S. ’03), will feature an event including networking activity and a panel discussion about Career Journeys and Opportunities in Minnesota with representatives from Make It. MSP., Target, and Best Buy.

February is the University of Minnesota Alumni Association’s first-ever Career Month, with virtual and in-person events throughout the month to help alumni around the world advance their careers and connections.

MCAN also just launched a new group on its Maroon and Gold Network, a career and networking platform to connect alumni and students. This is designed as a resource for alumni of color to further connect and to mentor students.

Click here to join the group and begin building new relationships now.

RSVP to the networking event here by Feb. 21.

Contact [email protected] with questions.