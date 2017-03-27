Amanda Le is rookie of the year realtor

MINNEAPOLIS (March 26, 2017) — Amanda Le, a real estate agent with Keller Williams Realty was named rookie of the year for the Minneapolis region recently and celebrated with a grand opening on Saturday of her “Picture Perfect Home Team” office in 1033 NE Lowry Avenue in Northeast Minneapolis.

“It has been so rewarding to assist over 100 families, including minorities and immigrants, achieve their goals of buying a home,” Le said. It’s amazing when you find your true calling while making a difference in someone’s world.”

Le and the Picture Perfect Home Team have an goal of helping 150 families buy or sell a home in 2017. She said she takes pride in the high level of service and to exceed expectations in assisting clients with their real estate needs.

A 2016 client, Thia Phandanouvong, said Le and her team were “friendly, courteous and on top of things from start to finish.”

“Amanda and her team were very helpful and knowledgeable,”Phandanouvong said. “Guided us on the path we need to make owning our first home a success.”