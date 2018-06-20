Young Jean Lee’s celebrated ‘Straight White Men’ has 10 week run

Young Jean Lee’s celebrated ‘Straight White Men’ has 10 week run0
New York (June 19, 2018) — Obie Award-winning playwright Young Jean Lee takes her play, “Straight White Men” to Broadway with a 10-week run at The Hayes Theater in New York City.
Described as a hilariously ruthless look at a classic American father-son drama, “Straight White Men” takes place on Christmas Eve, with the widowed father Ed, gathering his three adult sons to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash-talking and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can’t answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities.
Written by Young Jean Lee and first stages Off-Broadway in 2014, this updated version of “Straight White Men” is directed by Anna Shapiro and stars Kate Bornstein, Josh Charles, Ty Defoe, Armie Hammer, Paul Schneider and Tom Skerritt.
“Straight White Men” opens June 29. For information on tickets visit https://2st.com/shows/current-
production/straight-white-men.
