Join us as we kick off the 2018 Be Heard MN Youth Poetry Slam series! For the past six years, TruArtSpeaks’ Be Heard MN Youth Poetry Slam Series has been a space for MN poets between the ages of 13 and 19 to tell their stories, share their art, and build community with one another. This year’s series will feature a new Finals venue, some new partnerships, and even more young people standing up, speaking out, and being heard. Here’s the full schedule (click on each date to go to a Facebook event page that includes addresses and more information): Prelims (free): 1/20 at Strike Theater 1/27 at Walker West Music Academy 2/3 at Carleton College (Kracum Hall in the Weitz Center for Creativity) 2/10 at the MPLS Institute of Art 2/16 at the Black Dog Cafe

Semifinals (Tickets: $5 students, $7 adults): 3/10 at the Loft Literary Center 3/17 at Macalester College (Kagin Commons Ballroom)

Finals (Tickets: $7 students, $10 adults): 3/31 at Steppingstone Theater

All slams begin at 7pm.Through these eight poetry slams (readings in which poets are judged on content, craft, performance, originality, and more), Be Heard seeks to identify six youth poets who will represent Minnesota at the annual international Brave New Voices youth poetry slam festival in summer 2018. These poets will also receive mentorship in writing, performing, and arts leadership. While the competition element of the series represents an incredible opportunity for the top six poets, the series itself is set up as a space for everyone—from youth slam veterans, to first-timers, to the audience—to build community through art, present counter-narratives, and call into being the world in which we want to live.