TIFF is more than just films

Photos by Diana Cheng

AAP film and arts writer

TORONTO (Sept. 7, 2018) — The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) kicked off Thursday, Sept, 6 and runs until Sept. 16. This year, there are 342 films representing 83 countries, chosen from 7,926 total submissions from all over the world.

But TIFF is not only about films. Its excitement pours out from the theaters onto the streets in downtown Toronto. Several city blocks are closed off to traffic for pedestrians during the opening weekend to charge up the celebratory spirit with free activities, music, exhibits, food trucks and all kinds of promotions and sampling.

King Street West between Peter Street and University Avenue is renamed Festival Street. That is where headquarter TIFF Bell Lightbox and several major screening venues are located. Here are some of the sights on Festival Street.

Crowds gather around hotel entrances and screening venues for star gazing. Some arrive as early as 7 a.m. and stand for hours trying to get a glimpse of celebrities.

Ultimately, it’s back to films and film art. From the first man landing on the moon to capturing the plight of migrant children in the Middle East, this year’s TIFF programs connect us all in this global village of ours, during the Festival and beyond.

