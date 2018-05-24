‘This is Home’ puts a human face on the Syrian refugee crisis

SIFF Capsule Review by Diana Cheng

Alexandra Shiva’s documentary focuses on four families among the 372 Syrian refugees in Baltimore. Escaped from their war-torn country, once they set foot on American soil, they have eight months of assistance from the International Rescue Committee. Shiva follows these families in their resettlement. Her camera goes into their rental home, language classes, career counseling and children’s classes, revealing their struggles and resilience. The feature puts a human face on mere statistics. Executive produced by Princess Firyal of Jordan, the doc calls for viewer empathy regardless of political stance.

“This is Home” will be screened at the 44th Seattle International Film Festival on May 30 and 31. Click here for more details.